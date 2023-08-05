New Mom Gabriella Demetriades On Postpartum: 'Joy Outweighs Lack Of Sleep And Social Life'

Gabriella Demetriades shared this image. (courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Model Gabriella Demetriades welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Arjun Rampal last month. The new mama, in an ‘Ask me anything' session on Instagram Stories, spoke about postpartum. A user asked Gabriella, “How much time does it take to feel like yourself postpartum?” In her reply, the model-turned-designer said that “the first few days, weeks are really hard, but the joy outweighs the lack of sleep and social life.” She mentioned that having a child changes you as a person, “I don't think we are ever the same as we were”. Gabriella said, “I think this is subjective but if you can manage to sleep ...you will. Feel like yourself soon. The first few days / weeks are really hard but then the joy outweighs the lack of sleep / social life. Also, I don't think we are ever the same as we were, having a child changes you and things.”

Another user asked Gabriella, “What is the best advice you would give to new moms who are constantly waking up?” To this, the model replied, “This too shall pass...(without sounding cheesy, but it's such a short moment in life and then they get big so quickly).”

Last month, Arjun Rampal, announced the birth of his baby boy with a special Instagram post. He wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are already parents to a boy, Arik, who was born in 2019. Arjun was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia. From his first marriage, he has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be next seen in Punjab 95, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. Punjab 95 is set for a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.