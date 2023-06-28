New Lust Stories 2 Stills (More Like 'Can't Wait For The Film' Stills)

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah in Lust Stories 2.(courtesy: netflix_in)

Lust Stories 2 will stream on June 29 but before the release of the film, the makers teased us with new stills from the Netflix anthology movie. The first picture features Kajol in a yellow saree - stunning is the word. The second click is that of Mrunal Thakur smiling away as she speaks on a phone. The third one features Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash sharing the frame as they walk on a street. Wait, Angad Bedi is on his phone too - smiling. Neena Gupta, who plays a grandmother in the film, can be seen smiling subtly. And last but not the least - reel life (and real life) couple Tamannaah and Vijay Varma. Simply put, we can't wait for the real deal.

Netflix India shared the film stills and captioned the post, "Sugar, spice and everything will be twice as nice because Lust Stories 2 releases in just 2 days, only on Netflix."

Check out the post here:

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

The first rendition of Lust Stories was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. It was nominated in 2 categories at the 2019 International Emmys - Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Actress for Radhika Apte. The film's elaborate cast included Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Jaideep Ahlawat, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Neil Bhoopalam.