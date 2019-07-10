New-Look Ram Kapoor Shares Before-After Pics Post Massive Weight Loss

Ram Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamramkapoor)

A day after sharing the pictures of his extreme transformation, which stunned the Internet, television actor Ram Kapoor shared then-and-now pictures comparing his old self to his new lean look. The 45-year-old actor juxtaposed his old pictures with his post-transformation photos and his Instafam, including colleagues like Kishwer Merchant and Ronit Roy, cannot stop applauding. "Amazing dude!! Finally mere bhai. So happy," Ronit Roy, who is one of Ram's K-Soaps colleagues, wrote in the comments thread. Kishwer Merchant, who co-starred with Ram Kapoor in TV show Dhadkan said he now resembles his old self. "You're back to how you looked in Dhadkan." Actress Tanazz Irani also added, "This is an amazing achievement."

Here are Ram Kapoor's then-and-now pictures:

Earlier this week, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor shared pictures of his new lean look on Instagram with a casual caption, "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see." Though fans of the actor were impressed with the efforts he put in to lost oodles of weight, most of them said, 'Inspirational but purane Ram Kapoor hi ache lagte the.' An Instagram user wrote, "You looked good even with your weight... but I guess health improves... Will miss."

In an old interview, Ram Kapoor had said that his 'physique works for his career' but he wished to be 'healthier.' Ram told IANS, "I'm pretty happy with my physique for my career. But it's not healthy to be like this. I wish to be healthier, maybe lose some weight. But careerwise, I'm very satisfied with my weight as I'm getting good roles in TV shows and films."

Ram Kapoor became a household name after starring 2000 show Ghar Ek Mandir with Gautami Kapoor, whom he later married IRL. Ram has also featured in shows such as Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se and Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane.

Ram Kapoor has also starred in film like Karthik Calling Karthik, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Baar Baar Dekho and Loveyatri. Ram Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

