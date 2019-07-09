'Inspirational But Purane Ram Kapoor Hi Ache Lagte The': Internet On Actor's New Lean Look

Ram Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamramkapoor)

Television actor Ram Kapoor shared pictures post his extreme transformation, in which he appears to have lost oodles of weight, on social media. Ram's Instafam is stunned by his fitter look but a section of the Internet added, "But then too purane Ram Kapoor hi ache lagte the." Ram Kapoor, star of shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, casually shared pictures and wrote, "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see." Ram's actress wife Gautami Kapoor's gave her verdict in the comments thread - 'hottie,' she wrote. Fans of the Ghar Ek Mandir actor had much more to say. One Instagram user wrote, "Amazing change sir... Inspirational change... Hats off to you... But then too purane Ram Kapoor hi ache lagte the." Another fan wrote, "You looked good even with your weight... but I guess health improves... Will miss."

Many fans applauded Ram Kapoor's efforts and also said that he looked unrecognisable. "Whhhhaaaattttt????? #TotallyChanged I had to read the name first," wrote a fan while another added, "Love the new look."

Check out Ram Kapoor's extreme transformation pictures:

Ram Kapoor rose to fame after starring in 2000 show GHar Ek Mandir with Gautami. He went on to star in shows such as Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se and Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane. Ram Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat with his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star Sakshi Tanwar.

Television aside, Ram Kapoor has featured in film such as Karthik Calling Karthik, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Baar Baar Dekho and Loveyatri.

