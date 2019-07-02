Ekta Kapoor Shares How Prachi Desai, 17, And Ram Kapoor's Iconic Kasamh Se Kiss Was Shot

Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in a still from Kasamh se (courtesy Zee TV)

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor dropped an interesting post about her once-famous show Kasamh Se, which aired between 2006 and 2009. In a post over the weekend, Ekta Kapoor reminded fans of Indian television of the iconic kissing scene between a naive 17-year-old protagonist Prachi Desai, cast as Bani Walia, and Ram Kapoor, who played a shrewd businessman Jai Udai Walia. Sharing a video of the kissing sequence, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Took us 3 days to shoot this 3 minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr Walia. So, to save the 17-year-old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow and lights."

The Kasamh Se kissing scene was one of one of the longest love making scenes as per television show standards. "Highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji! Who misses Kasamh Se? And the romance of Mr Walia and Bani? (BTW, Ram looks so good here)," Ekta added in her caption. The onscreen pairing of Prabhi Desai and Ram Kapoor was such a huge hit that Kasamh Se became one of the highest rated shows of its time.

Ekta Kapoor also included the hashtag "#shouldwe" to tease fans and her Instafam went crazy over the possibility of the show's comeback. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post here.

Ekta Kapoor, the undisputed queen of Indian TV soaps, has successfully resurrected the very popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay for a renewed season. Ekta is currently in Switzerland with her Kasautii 2.0 stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez and Karan Singh Grover.

