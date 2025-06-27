How Ram Kapoor Bought A Lamborghini Without Thinking As He Could Afford It

Ram Kapoor has been making headlines after he passed some inappropriate sexual comments during the promotions of his upcoming JioHotstar series Mistry.

Now in conversation with Humans of Bombay, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor got candid about his financial journey so far. He spoke about building enough wealth to last him four generations and indulging in a luxurious Rs 5 crore Lamborghini without thinking.

What's Happening

Ram Kapoor has been one of the highest-paid TV actors. He played a huge role during the golden era of TV soap operas.

Other than his passion for acting, he also has a lot of interest in luxurious cars and owns a Mercedes-AMG G63, BMW X5, Porsche and Ferrari.

He was once again in the news as he recently became the first Indian to own a Lamborghini Urus that is approximately valued at a whopping Rs 5.21 crore.

Speaking about how he does not like publicising his luxury car purchases online, he added that somehow the media always leaks it.

He told Humans of Bombay, "When I bought the Lamborghini, I had clearly told the dealer not to put press there. However, they had their in-house photographer. Now, the minute they uploaded it on their site, the media took it. How can I stop this? I am lucky that I can afford all this."

Speaking of spending money on such purchases without thinking, once one is able to afford it, he added, "I have always been a crazy petrol-head. I have really been into cars and bikes. People who are into cars and bikes like me, and people who can afford, them mostly have these collections. The difference is mine is talked about, while my friends who have better collections than me are not in the public eye, because they mostly belong to the corporate world, theirs are not talked about. So, if someone is a petrol-head like me, once you can afford it without thinking, you will have it because I don't like spending money on anything except that."

Expressing his love for watches and cars, Ram Kapoor shared, "Watches and cars are the only things I love, so people who can afford these watches have fantastic watch collections. It's just that a lot of people who have it, like to keep quiet about it. Even if we want to keep quiet unfortunately because I am in the public eye, the media gets to know about it. Yes, I do have a car collection. I have a Ferrari, a Porsche but the thing is we don't like to show it off."



Ram Kapoor On Co-Stars Sakshi Tanwar And Ronit Roy And Their Financial Status

Ram Kapoor went on to talk about the pay disparity between movie stars and television actors. He mentioned that it's not likely that their paychecks will be the same. However, if an actor has a hit show for 7-8 years and has been on the top, then the actor's monthly paycheck is equal to the salary for 8 years.

He said, "People like me, Sakshi and Ronit, if you have been on television for 20 years and are sensible, then you have made enough for at least 3-4 generations."

In A Nutshell

Ram Kapoor has an estimated net worth of Rs 135 crore and is one of the most popular names in Indian television. He recently spoke about his love for cars and watches and how he has built enough wealth to support four generations.