New Day, New Pictures From Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Rajasthan Wedding

Another day, another set of pictures from Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's magical wedding festivities. On Friday, the newlyweds shared a carousel featuring a stunning photoshoot at their wedding venue, Alila Fort Bishangarh, Rajasthan. In the photos, Aditi looks every bit like an Indian princess in her elaborate traditional attire, while her husband dazzles in an all-black look. In their caption, the lovebirds wrote, “You be you...and I will be me...Hold my hand my love...and the rest we will see- Adu-Siddhu.” Check out their post below:

On Wednesday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared more beautiful pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. Aditi looked radiant in a red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and paired it with heavy jewellery to complete her bridal look. Siddharth, too, embraced Sabyasachi's designs, becoming a stylish groom. The album includes moments from their garland exchange ceremony, and in one of the pictures, the couple can be seen adorably greeting the camera. Aditi captioned the post, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other."

Before that, Aditi Rao Hydari shared more beautiful pictures from her wedding. Like their previous wedding albums, this post also included some striking black-and-white images. The highlight of this album was the special pictures of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who were both present at the wedding. In her caption, the actress wrote, "It's been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond."

Aditi added, "Thank you To our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Maam, Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle, Sudha and Jayendra." Wishing fans and followers happy diwali, Aditi wrote, "We are not done yet fam!! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu - Siddhu."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March and their wedding in September.