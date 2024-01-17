New Day, New Poster From Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, who is all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor with her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, shared a brand new poster of the film on her Instagram feed on Wednesday. In the new poster shared, we can see the film's lead pair Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor lovingly posing together. The caption alongside the poster read, "Coming to you with a sneak peak into this impossible love story in just. Trailer out tomorrow!." For the unversed, Kriti and Shahid's "impossible love story" will hit the theatres this Valentine's week on 9th February.

Take a look at the new poster below:

Another poster from the film was released earlier this month. The caption accompanying the poster read, "This Valentine's week, experience an impossible love story! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. in cinemas 9th February, 2024. A Maddock Films production."

This is the poster we are talking about:

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also shared the motion poster of the film. Check it out:

In terms of work front, Kriti Sanon won the coveted National Award for her stellar performance in the Netflix original Mimi. The film also starred Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.