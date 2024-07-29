Olympics 2024: Just Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Posing With Tricolour

Please refrain from disturbing Chiranjeevi. The megastar is having the best time of his life with his family in Paris. Well, it is not just a regular vacation for the Konidelas. They are also cheering for the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympics. To keep his fans in the loop, Chiranjeevi shared two pictures on Instagram on Monday. In the first frame, we can see the megastar with his son, actor Ram Charan. The father-son duo are posing with the tricolour against the backdrop of the Olympic rings. In the next picture, they are joined by Surekha Konidala and Upasana Kamineni. In his caption, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Vibing with family at the #olympics Go India ! Jai Hind !”

Ram Charan also posted a picture from the Paris 2024 Olympics on Instagram. In the snap, we can see the actor and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, posing alongside Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.“#Jeetkiaur all the best #teamindia PV Sindhu you are a true rock star,” the actor wrote in his caption.

On Friday, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni shared pictures and videos from the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics on their Instagram Stories. For the occasion, Ram Charan wore a blazer, hat, and sunglasses, while Upasana was dressed in an all-white OOTD. Upasana also shared a video of Chiranjeevi and Surekha walking through the streets of the City of Love. Our favourite click was the one where the family of four posed together. Click here to read all about it.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi last appeared in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, also featured Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. On the other hand, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer, alongside Kiara Advani.