Chiranjeevi's Shout Out To Prabhas' Salaar: 'Box Office On Fire'

A still from Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 released on Friday and it collected Rs 95 crore on opening day. Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi gave a huge shout out to the film on X (earlier known as Twitter). On Saturday, he wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations my dear 'Deva' Rebel Star Prabhas. Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire has put the box office on fire. Kudos to director Prashanth Neel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb 'Varadaraja Mannar' Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Adya' Shruti Haasan and 'Kartha'." He also congratulated "the fantastic crew and the entire team of Salaar and Hombale Films on this stupendous success."

Read Chiranjeevi's post here:

Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty, also cheered for the film and he wrote, "Salaar stands as one of the most incredible mass films! Kudos to Prabhas Sir for his outstanding performance, and a special shoutout to Prithiviraj sir for nailing the role. Big hug to Prashanth Neel for weaving a beautiful story about friendship, and heartfelt congratulations to Hombale Films and Vijay Anna."

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 opened to mixed reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Solid star turns from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the main draws of Salar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The rest of the film's appeal lies in the lure of unbridled excess."

The film clashed with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Dunki released in theatres on Thursday.