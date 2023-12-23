Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas' Film Is 2023's Biggest Opener With Record Rs 95 Crore

A still from Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 has set the box office on fire and how. The film starring Prabhas in the lead role, collected a whopping Rs 95 crore in India net (including all languages' collection) on its release date, reported Sacnilk. Talk about a grand opening. "Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 earned 95.00 cr India net on its first day for all languages," the Sacnilk report stated. Sharing the occupancy rate of the film, the Sacnilk report stated, "Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 88.93% Telugu Occupancy on Friday, December 22, 2023."

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel,Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 hit theaters in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The film released in theatres on Friday.

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 opened to mixed reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Solid star turns from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the main draws of Salar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The rest of the film's appeal lies in the lure of unbridled excess."

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 clashed with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, at the box office. The film released on Thursday.