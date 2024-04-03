New Day, New Pic From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Couple Diaries

Nayanthara shared this image. (courtesy: Nayanthara)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never fail to set couple goals. On Tuesday night, Nayanthara shared a loved-up picture with husband Vignesh Shivan on her Instagram feed. The picture shows the couple standing under a tree decorated with lights. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with their backs to the camera while they hold each other tightly. Nayanthara simply dropped heart emojis in the caption. Sharing the same picture on his Instagram story, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "My fav place." Take a look:

A few days back, Nayanthara shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram featuring herself, husband Vignesh Shivan and their kids Uyir and Ulagam. In the pictures shared, Vignesh Shivan can be seen giving a tight hug to his wife and kids. Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "Can't explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you!I Love you my everything." For context, Vignesh Shivan was away from home to shoot his film Love Insurance Corporation in Singapore and Malaysia. Take a look what Nayanthara posted:

On Valentine's Day, the couple shared loved-up posts for each other. Nayanthara posted pictures with sons Uyir and Ulagam and she captioned the post, "I love you, my Uyir. I love you, my Ulagam. Thank you for making my Valentine's Day the best ever."

Vignesh shared photos with wife Nayanthara and sons. He wrote, "10 years of 9. Happy Valentine's Day to every one of you who believes in love. A decade with my Thangam. From you being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir and Ulagam becoming you and me. Blessed to have come a long way with so much of moments to cherish in our old age and for the next births to come. Love you so much." Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.