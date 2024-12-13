New Day, New Pics From Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's Wedding. Courtesy: Khushi Kapoor

Another day, another post by Khushi Kapoor from her BFF Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. The daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap got married to American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire on Wednesday. Now, Khushi has treated her followers to some unseen pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram. The carousel begins with a stunning photo of Khushi in a traditional outfit, looking radiant as ever for her friend's big day. Next, there is a lovely group shot of the bride with her bridesmaids – Muskan Chanana, Kareema Barry, Manika Malkani, Ida Ali, Pearl Malik, and of course, Khushi.

The post also features a dreamy shot of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire on their wedding day, followed by more candid moments from the celebration, including one with Khushi's father, producer Boney Kapoor. And do not miss the final slide. Khushi and the bride's other friends are seen rocking adorable customized t-shirts with cartoony prints of Aaliyah and Shane alongside the text “Aali ki Shaadi.” How cute is that?

In her caption, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “My bestie got married. Ofcourse we had to go back home with u guys. Love u both.” Reacting to the post, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “MY WIFEEEE.” Ida Ali commented, “Wow.” Muskan Chanana dropped a bunch of hearts. Orry posted heart-eyed face emojis.

The pre-wedding festivities of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire began on Sunday with a haldi ceremony. Needless to say, Khushi Kapoor attended the happy event. Her plus one? Well, the actress arrived with her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina. Khushi gave her followers a glimpse of the celebration through an Instagram post. The post included a picture of Khushi and Vedang applying haldi to the happy couple, followed by a sweet video of Aaliyah sharing a kiss with Shane. Khushi captioned the post simply as “Haldi morning.”

On the professional front, Khushi Kapoor will next be seen in a romantic drama with Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the untitled project will be released in cinemas on February 7, 2025.