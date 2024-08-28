Boney Kapoor's Throwback Gold With Sridevi And Anil Kpaoor: "Just Before First Day Shoot <i>Mr India</i>"

Boney Kapoor's throwback gold will make your day. The producer shared a picture from the sets of Mr. India, just a day before the shoot began. The picture features Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur. Sharing the picture, Boney Kapoor wrote in the caption, "January 5th 1985 Just before first day shoot Mr India. The post drew instant reactions. A user wrote, "My favourite film Mr India." Another user wrote, "The winning team of India's best children's film." Another comment read, "My fav childhood film. Part 2 is needed." Take a look:

Last year, Shekhar Kapur posted a throwback picture of the cast of Mr India on X (formerly known as Twitter). The monochrome picture captioned as "The silver jubilee celebrations. Throwback pic of Mr India" features late actor Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor, actor-director Satish Kaushik. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the former's banner, Narsimha Enterprises, Mr India was a fanatsy film in which Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Ashok Kumar played pivotal roles. Take a look:

The silver jubilee celebrations.. throw back pic of Mr India pic.twitter.com/lFsbj5xWcO — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2023

Earlier, when asked about the sequel of Mr India, Boney Kapoor said, "I don't think I will be able to talk about (Mr India 2's announcement) until everything matures." Mr India was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film featured Anil Kapoor as a man who manages an orphanage and gains access to a watch that makes him invisible. Sridevi essays the role of a journalist. The film also featured Amrish Puri as Mogambo, Satish Kaushik as Calendar, Harish Patel as Roopchand, and Annu Kapoor as Editor Gaitonde.