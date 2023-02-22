Sridevi, Anil-Boney Kapoor's Throwback Pic From Mr India Event Leaves Fans Nostalgic

The image was shared by Shekhar Kapur. (courtesy: shekharkapur)

In what can be touted as a blast from the past, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday, posted a throwback picture of the cast of Mr India on Twitter. The monochrome picture captioned as "The silver jubilee celebrations.. throw back pic of Mr India" features late actor Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor, actor-director Satish Kaushik. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the former's banner, Narsimha Enterprises, Mr India was a super hero film in which Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Ashok Kumar played pivotal roles.

As soon as the picture was posted online, it left several fans nostalgic. Many also missed Amrish Puri in the frame. A fan commented, "What a great film! One for the ages... Also not able to see Mr. India." One also said, “This movie must have a sequel.” Another person wrote, “One of the best!" Several fans also missed Amrish Puri in the photo. "Mogambo Saab is missing," said a Twitter user. Amrish Puri played the main antogonist in Mr. India, namely Mogambo. Take a look at the picture.

The silver jubilee celebrations.. throw back pic of Mr India pic.twitter.com/lFsbj5xWcO — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture to mark her mother Sridevi's 5th death anniversary. The veteran actress died in February 2018, in Dubai. She was 54. Along with the photo, Janhvi wrote an emotional note for her “mumma”. It read, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.” Replying to the post, ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of pink heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh and Varun Sharma followed suit. Janhvi's uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor have also dropped red hearts under the post. See the post here.

Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor had also written a moving note in the memory of his late wife, Sridevi. Along with a beautiful picture of the actress, Boney Kapoor wrote, “​​You left us 5 years back… Your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.” Sanjay Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He shared a red heart emoji.

A few days back, Boney Kapoor announced that Sridevi's biography - Sridevi: The Life of a Legend - will be released this year. The publishing rights have been acquired by Westland Books. Talking about his late wife, Boney Kapoor said, “Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar is someone she considered family. He is a researcher, writer and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life," filmmaker Boney Kapoor.”

Sridevi featured in several hits like Chandni, Mr India, Judaai, Khuda Gawah, Nagina and Sadma. She made a powerful comeback with English Vinglish in 2012. She was last seen in MOM, her 300th film, for which she was awarded Best Actress National Award posthumously.