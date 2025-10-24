Netflix's <i>Stranger Things</i> Finale To Release In Theatres On December 31

Stranger Things fans are in for a treat, as the Season 5 finale is set for a theatrical release in more than 350 cinemas. Titled The Rightside Up﻿, the final episode of the series will drop on Netflix and in theatres on December 31 at 5 PM across the US and Canada, running through January 1, 2026, according to Variety.

Specific details about the participating cinemas will be announced at a later date.

Stranger Things Finale: Creators On Possibility Of Theatrical Release

In a recent cover story interview with Variety, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer expressed their excitement about having the finale screened simultaneously in theatres as it premieres on the streaming platform.

Matt said, "People don't get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they're seeing it at reduced quality. More than that, it's about experiencing it at the same time with fans."

Ross added, "That would be amazing. Because the fans could be there with other fans and experience it as a communal event - it would be incredible."

Earlier Opposition To A Theatrical Release

Back in September, in another interview, Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, had initially rejected the idea of a theatrical release for Stranger Things.

She said, "A lot of people - a lot, a lot, a lot of people - have watched Stranger Things on Netflix. It has not suffered from a lack of conversation, community, sharing or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want."

In A Nutshell

Excitement is sky-high as the Stranger Things finale prepares to premiere in theatres on December 31. It will be shown in more than 350 cinemas across the US and Canada.

