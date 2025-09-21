Exclusive: Gaten Matarazzo On A <i>Stranger Things</i> And <i>Lego Star Wars</i> Crossover: "Dustin Would Just Be Annoyed"

A long, long time ago, in a galaxy far away, there lived two brothers - Sig Greebling and Dev Greebling. For the unversed, they are not an extension of the main Star Wars saga. The makers came up with a rather crisp and engaging non-canon LEGO Star Wars miniseries, and together the two brothers took us to a far-off land where the reality of the galaxy was rewritten, and all hell broke loose.

Where Did They Come From?

This is not a universe where you can separate logic from fiction. It is a world of startling imagination, but at the core of it, it's the bond of two brothers against the evils of the world.

The Greebling brothers were introduced to us in the 2024 series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy. Their journey began with discovering a hidden Jedi temple. Older brother Dev pressurises force-sensitive nerf herder Sig Greebling to remove an ancient relic called the Cornerstone. The first miniseries is a classic template of "Good Vs Evil" as the reality is warped.

In the alternate universe, Dev Greebling becomes the villainous Sith Lord Darth Devastator, and he opposes his brother, Sig Greebling. The second series picks up from right where it left off its first part.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things fame, who lends his voice for the main character Sig Greebling and Tony Revolori, who voices his older brother Dev Greebling, talk about what they "dislike" about their onscreen characters for once, and there's also a Stranger Things connection.

Interestingly, Gaten Matarazzo, who is popular as Dustin Henderson in Netflix's science-fiction-horror drama series Stranger Things, is also a huge Star Wars fan in real life and reel life.

There are several Star Wars references he makes even in Stranger Things, but the one iconic dialogue that fans particularly remember is - "Never tell me the odds!"

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) uses this dialogue in Season 4 of Stranger Things, during the Hellfire Club's Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Dustin quotes this famous phrase by Han Solo from The Empire Strikes Back when his fellow players tell him the odds are against him. The scene has recall value because Gaten is such a Star Wars loyalist, both on and off the screen. It is indeed a dream come true for him to be a part of this universe as one of its leads.

Speaking of putting Sig Greebling from Lego Wars - Galaxies of the Past and Dustin from Stranger Things in one room, how would that go?

Gaten shares, "I think Sig and Dustin wouldn't get along. I don't know why. I think that they weirdly matched each other's energy, but Dustin's more pessimistic, and I think that Dustin would just be annoyed."

What To Like, What Not To Like

While both Gaten Matarazzo and Tony Revolori have been asked multiple times about what they love about their onscreen characters, Sig and Dev Greebling, respectively, it was time to flip the coin.

When asked about what they don't really appreciate about the onscreen brothers, they find themselves in a bit of a pickle.

Tony Revolori, who plays Dev Greebling, says, "I wish he could be a little bit happier. More of a sunny disposition needed, I guess."

Matarazzo adds, "I wish Sig wasn't so overtly trusting of everybody. He could also be a little more on his toes when there's a villain out there trying to disrupt the world. He's just ready to make friends, it's a great quality elsewhere, but I think it's time for him to take on a new sense of responsibility."

Dev Greebling Vs Evil Forces

The activation of the Jedi piece - Cornerstone of the Galaxy, leads to Dev Greebling becoming a negative character. He is now Sith Lord Darth Devastator, who inverts the good into bad in the galaxy.

Though there are a lot of complications, to the outer world, as Darth Dev, he wants to control the universe as a weapon to combat his own loneliness and inner demons. He ultimately is portrayed as the main antagonist in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, and so the story continues in the sequel released recently.

On having to find the empathy for an antagonist, Tony Revolori, who plays Dev Greebling, shares, "It's interesting. I love playing villains or watching villains. Something like Thanos in the Marvel Universe. You look at what he's saying, and it's not inherently wrong. How he's doing it is wrong. That's the best way to describe Dev. It's like what he wants is inherently family and somewhere to belong. The way he's going about it is wrong. And so I think the empathy comes from the idea that this guy is going through the misguided version of what ultimately we all want. Which I think is really fun."

As for the pressure and humongous fan-following of the Star Wars fandom, both Gaten Matarazzo and Tony Revolori say, "It's always going to be there."

They echo the same thought as they add, "I think it always will come with a bit of pressure, especially when you're dealing with a franchise that's as loved as Star Wars, that's loved by both Tony and me very much, and by Dan and Benji and the whole creative team. But I think what takes the pressure off of a show like this is that from when pen hit paper on, like getting this off the ground initially, which I don't think Tony and I were even there when that first started. But the intention from the beginning was always just to have some fun in a climate specifically with Star Wars, where, you know, a lot of people are very invested and really want to see it go well."

"And I think that that's why going into another season like this after one that's already so loved seems like a bit more of a breath of fresh air," conclude the Lego Wars stars.

Lego Wars - Rebuild The Galaxy - Pieces of the Past is the sequel that dropped on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025. The story continues to reveal a new emerging threat, while the two brothers are now estranged, they come together while falling off the wagon now and then, as they fight the new demon in the mixed-up galaxy. Do they win?

That's what the four-part series' sequel would unravel for you, amid wars and new looming villains.

