<i>Stranger Things</i> Season 5: When Will Part 1 Of The New Season Drop On Netflix Tomorrow?

Mysteries in Hawkins are set to unfold once again as Stranger Things Season 5 is all set to premiere on Netflix. The fifth season will be released in phases, with Volume 1 streaming on Netflix from 6:30 AM IST on November 27, 2025, while Volume 2 will drop on December 26, 2025, in India. As for the Season 5 finale, titled The Rightside Up, the final episode of the series will drop on Netflix and release in cinemas across the US and Canada on December 31 at 5 PM, running through January 1, 2026, according to Variety.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 will feature four episodes:

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing of...

Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer

Stranger Things Finale: Creators On Possibility Of Theatrical Release

In a recent cover story interview with Variety, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer expressed their excitement about the finale being screened simultaneously in cinemas as it premieres on the streaming platform.

Matt said, "People don't get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they're seeing it at reduced quality. More than that, it's about experiencing it at the same time with fans."

Ross added, "That would be amazing, because the fans could be there with other fans and experience it as a communal event - it would be incredible."

Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer

The lights in Hawkins are flickering for one last time! The much-awaited trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 brought back the eerie shadows, the mysterious memories of the Upside Down, and the promise of an epic battle.

The trailer opens by picking up after Hawkins was nearly quarantined following the events of the previous season, with Eleven trying to find a way to escape. As it progresses, the friends band together against the fierce Vecna, who seems determined to use Will once again.

"William, you are going to help me one last time," Vecna declares in the climactic sequence.

At one point, Steve Harrington is shown sharing an emotional moment with Dustin, while Eleven teams up with David Harbour's Jim Hopper. The trailer also focuses on the characters of Nancy, Joyce, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas. As the action intensifies, the Demogorgons launch an attack, and the friends struggle to fight off their enemies.

ALSO READ | Stranger Things 5 Trailer: Eleven And Friends Prepare For The Final Showdown With Vecna In Hawkins