<i>Stranger Things 5</i> Trailer: Eleven And Friends Prepare For The Final Showdown With Vecna In Hawkins

The lights in Hawkins are flickering for one last time! The much-awaited trailer of Stranger Things Season 5 has been released, bringing back the eerie shadows, the mysterious memories of the Upside Down, and an epic battle.

The trailer opens by picking up after Hawkins was nearly quarantined following the events of the previous season, with Eleven now trying to find an escape. As it progresses, the friends band together against the fierce Vecna, who appears determined to use Will once again.

"William, you are going to help me one last time," Vecna declares in the climactic sequence.

At one point, Steve Harrington is shown sharing an emotional moment with Dustin, while Eleven teams up with David Harbour's Jim Hopper.

The trailer also focuses on the characters of Nancy, Joyce, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas. The action intensifies as the Demogorgons launch an attack, and the friends struggle to fight off their enemies.

"He's planning to end our world, and he won't stop until we're drained of every last ounce of suffering," Nancy says, setting the stage for a high-stakes conclusion to the series.

"With Hawkins under lockdown, El in hiding and danger lurking at every turn, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna," the makers teased.

Speaking about the upcoming final season, lead actor Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her character, Eleven, will be seen in a "warrior state."

"All she's thinking about is protecting her friends. Her friends are her chosen family, so she will do whatever it takes to protect them - and we're going to see that," she said.

Creators Ross and Matt Duffer also discussed the key highlights of the upcoming season.

"They're not experiencing normal life. Nothing in Hawkins is normal anymore... their movement is restricted, and there are Big Brother cameras everywhere. So not only are they active - their everyday, normal lives are anything but," Matt shared.

Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere in phases. Volume 1 is set to release on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 will follow at Christmas, and the epic finale will arrive on New Year's Eve.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things 5 Confirmed For Three-Part Release, To Premiere On This Date