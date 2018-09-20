Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay Welcome Baby Girl: Reports

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his wife Rukmini. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay are now proud parents of a baby girl, a source close to the family told news agency IANS. Rukmini Sahay gave birth to the couple's first child on Thursday afternoon at the Breach Candy Hospital, reports IANS. An official confirmation from the family is awaited. In April, the Johnny Gaddar actor announced Rukmini's pregnancy with an adorable photoshoot, which he had captioned: "Now we will be three." At that time Neil told IANS that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life, adding: "We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy."

Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in February 2017. Neil and Rukmini's match was arranged by their parents. Neil is the son of singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of legendary singer Mukesh while Rukmini's belongs to non-filmy family.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Neil Nitin Mukesh announced he is starring in Bypass Road, directed by his brother Naman. He shared a teaser on social media and wrote: "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi we set you on a riveting journey ahead." The film also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

Here's the promo of Bypass Road.

Neil Nitin Mukesh was recently seen in a negative role in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. He is awaiting the release of bilingual film Saaho (in Telugu and Hindi) in which he plays antagonist opposite Baahubali star Prabhas.

(With inputs from IANS)