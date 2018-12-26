Neil Nitin Mukesh Introduces Us To The Cutest Santa Duo Ever (A Day Late, But Never Mind)

Nitin Mukesh with Nurvi. (Image courtesy: neilnitinmukesh)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh introduced us to the cutest Santa Clauses ever. In case you are still wondering what we are referring to, we would suggest you to check out the actor's latest Instagram post, in which his father Nitin Mukesh and his daughter Nurvi can be seen dressed as Santa Claus. Neil Nitin Mukesh might have been slightly late in wishing his fans on social media but we can't overlook the fact that his post is absolutely adorable. Neil shared multiple pictures of Nurvi on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Merry Christmas people. Here is our very own dada Santa and baby Santa."

Take a look at the post here:

Now that's called a Christmas greeting!

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay got married in Udaipur last year. The couple welcomed Nurvi in September this year. Neil recently delighted his Instafam by sharing an adorable picture of Nurvi along with her grandfather Nitin Mukesh and her grandmother Nishi Mukesh. In the pictures, Nurvi could be seen wearing a pink sweater and a hairband and needless to say, she looked cute as a button. "Celebrating with her dadu, dadi and papu," wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh.

ICYMI, here are the pictures:

The 36-year-old actor introduced his Instafam to his daughter Nurvi through an adorable post. He shared a picture of himself along with his wife Rukmini and Nurvi and captioned the post:"Now, every day is Daughter's Day!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen as an antagonist in Rohit Shetty's 2016 film Golmaal Again. He will next be seen in a negative role in the much-awaited film Saaho, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Saaho will hit the screens on August 15, 2019.