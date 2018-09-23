Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay Name Their Daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh, Say 'The Family Is Elated'

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his wife Rukmini (Courtesy neilnitinmukesh)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay, who welcomed a baby girl on Thursday afternoon, announced the name of their first child on Twitter. The couple have named the new-born baby Nurvi Neil Mukesh. Announcing the arrival of their "darling daughter" Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote: "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God." Rukmini Sahay gave birth to the couple's first child at the Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday. In April, Neil announced Rukmini's pregnancy with an adorable photoshoot, which he had captioned: "Now we will be three." In an earlier interview to IANS, Neil said that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life, adding: "We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy."

Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God pic.twitter.com/CYu8eQjRdK — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 22, 2018

Now we will be THREE A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay in Udaipur on February 2017. Neil is the son of singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of legendary singer Mukesh while Rukmini's belongs to non-filmy family.

The Jhonny Gaddar actor on Ganesh Chaturthi announced that he is part of Bypass Road, a film directed by Neil's brother Naman. He shared a teaser on social media and wrote: "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi we set you on a riveting journey ahead." The film also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

Neil was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, where he played a negative role. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Arshad Warsi. He will be next seen in bilingual film Saaho (in Telugu and Hindi) in which he will play the antagonist.