Neha Sharma, In A Workout And Repeat Mode These Days, Shares Post From Her Fitness Session

Neha Sharma in a still from the video. (courtesy nehasharmaofficial)

Highlights Neha shared a new video from her workout session

"Sweat and repeat," she captioned the post

Neha can be seen dressed in perfect athleisure

If you have been looking for that extra bit of motivation to get moving, look no further than Neha Sharma's Instagram page. The actress seems to be spending a lot of time in the gym, as evident from her posts on the social media platform. In the latest update, the 33-year-old can be seen working out on an elliptical with a virtual reality screen that seems to be taking her on a nature trail. The Youngistaan star is seen wearing a black sports bra paired with joggers. The caption read, "Sweat and repeat...". Neha dropped words like fitness motivation, fitness journey, and a healthy lifestyle in hashtags. At one point, she winks and pans the camera to a line imprinted on the machine that reads, "One step at a time."

The actress has been posting clips from gym sessions of late. Neha's sister Aisha Sharma, who has reportedly bagged a role in John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, was the one who captured her on camera. The caption quoted Judy Garland's words, "Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else." In another goofy social media upload, Neha showed how her friend Reshma Merchant tried to stop her from having another snack.

Neha will be next seen in the Kushan Nandy-directorial Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The movie has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. It also features Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in significant roles. The film went on the floors in February. Nawazuddin shared a snap from the sets and wrote, "A few speed breakers but the ride is ON! Here's an 'aawwff' camera moment from #JogiraSaraRaRa." The story is set in Lucknow and revolves around a small-town couple's romantic life.

Earlier, Neha was seen in the music video Thoda Thoda Pyaar opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Before that, she was a part of Om Raut's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She also did a Punjabi film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si and a web series titled Illegal.