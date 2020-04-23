Neha Sharma's 'Favourite Colour Is Sunset.' So Is Ours

Neha Sharma shared this image. (courtesy nehasharmaofficial)

Neha Sharma is missing the beach, just like us. The 32-year-old actress, in coronavirus lockdown, is going through the dust-caked albums and revisiting old memories. On Thursday, the Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actress took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a stunning picture of a beach sunset. In the picture, Neha can be seen standing with her back to the camera as she looks at the sunset. Sharing the picture, Neha captioned it, "My favourite color is sunset." She also added the hashtag "throwback Thursday" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes, Neha's picture was flooded with appreciation from her Instafam. Reacting to the picture, Neha's sister Aisha Sharma wrote, "beauty."

Neha, who is currently at home due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her personal life on her Instagram profile. In coronavirus lockdown, Neha has been doing it all - from brushing up for culinary skills to sharing drool-worthy throwback pictures. Take a look: