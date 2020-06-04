Neha Sharma's Beach Craving Matches Ours. See Pic She Posted

Neha Sharma shared this photo (courtesy nehasharmaofficial)

Highlights Neha Sharma shared a throwback picture from her beach vacation

"Till then throwing it back," she wrote

"Nostalgia," she hashtagged her post

Just like us, Neha Sharma is missing the beach. The 32-year-old actress is rummaging through her travel albums and revisiting memories. On Thursday, Neha took another trip down memory lane and fished out an envy-inducing throwback picture of herself from her beach vacation. In the picture, Neha, dressed in a white shirt and a white pair of shorts, can be seen sitting on the beach. Sharing the drool-worthy throwback picture, Neha wrote, "I just want to sit in front of the ocean for a little while...till then throwing it back." Neha also added the hashtag "nostalgia" to her post. Take a look:

The Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actress keeps treating her Instafam to drool-worthy throwback pictures of herself from her travel albums. Here's a throwback picture from Neha's California vacation. Neha shared this dreamy picture of herself enjoying a sunset and wrote, "My favourite colour is sunset." Take a look:

Here's another throwback picture featuring Neha from her Thailand Vacation. "Throwback Thursday because you need a reason to post your travel photos," Neha captioned the picture.

Neha Sharma was last seen in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama Taish co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.