Neha Dhupia's Throwback Picture With Mother Babli Dhupia Is All Sorts Of Mother-Daughter Goals

Neha Dhupia, who is currently in coronavirus lockdown like all of us, seems to be in a throwback mood. With time in hand to browse through the dust-caked albums, Neha has been treating her Instafam to throwback pictures of herself from what seems to be her wedding ceremonies. The 39-year-old actress shared a priceless throwback on Wednesday on her Instagram profile featuring her mother Babli Dhupia. Clicked by celebrity-photographer Manpreet, the picture has two round mirrors, one having the reflection of Neha in a traditional attire while the other has Babli Dhupia looking at Neha. Sharing the throwback picture, Neha wrote a caption in hindi which translates to, "Maa.. beti.. maa (Mother.. daughter.. mother)". Take a look:

On Monday, Neha Dhupia treated her fans to another throwback picture.On her "Day 6" of lockdown, Neha shared a beautiful picture of herself in a traditional outfit and wrote a thoughtful caption: "Looking up into the sky ... waiting for this cloud to clear out."

Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018. They became parents to a baby girl named Mehr in November, 2018.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia is best-known for her performances in films such as Julie, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke and Shootout At Lokhandwala among others. She was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She currently features as one of the gang leaders in the Television reality show Roadies Revolution.