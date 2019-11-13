Neha Dhupia's Post On Balancing Work And Personal Life Deserves Everyone's Attention

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram post, which focuses on the art of balancing work and personal life is a must read. The 39-year-old actress, who has been equally adept at balancing her personal and professional life, shared an extensive post on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. Neha, in her post, wrote: "The balancing act... Work-life balance is a real thing that every mom would understand. We fight the want and need to both stay at home and go out and be thorough professionals at our places of work. There's a joy in doing both. Some days I feel so mushy and loved up and the other days my mind feels hazy because there's so much going on in there."

In her post, Neha talked about how her mind is in a state of conflict and that there is an amalgamation of "pressure" and "guilt." An excerpt from her post read, "Sometimes it's the pressures and most times it's the guilt. In the quest for becoming our own versions of the perfect parent and the thorough professionals, there are days that make us feel so great about all that we do and then there are moments that let us down completely."

Neha, who got married to Angad Bedi in a private wedding ceremony in May 2018 and welcomed her daughter Mehr in November last year, signed off her note saying that "there's no such thing as becoming a supermom" and that every mother is one. "The truth is- There's no such thing as becoming a super mom. I promise you that we are super moms in our own little ways. Give yourselves a pat on your back, love yourself a lot more than you do. I send you all a big fat hug," Neha wrote.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post here:

Neha Dhupia is a former beauty queen, who is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others. The actress was last seen as one of the gang leaders on the TV reality show MTV Roadies Real Heroes and in terms of films, Helicopter Eela remains her last release.

