Neha Dhupia 'Still Wonders' Why Jon Snow Had To Kill Daenerys Targaryen In Game Of Thrones

Neha Dhupia Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia )

Highlights Neha Dhupia shared a post on Insta recently The actress' post came with a quirky caption Neha hosts TV shows 'MTV Roadies' and 'BFFs With Vogue'

Neha Dhupia's latest post will put you again in Game Of Thrones's thought cycle. The actress, who currently hosts TV shows such as MTV Roadies and BFFs With Vogue, shared a post, in which she said that while everyone is busy out there posting pictures from their summer vacation, she still wonders why Jon Snow killed his love interest Daenerys Targaryen in the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. In the post, neha can be seen sitting idle, busy in her own thought process and it will not be wrong to say that her caption has served as food for thought for her as well as GOT fans. Sharing her picture, Neha wrote: "When everyone's putting out posts of their summer vacation and you are still wondering why Jon had to kill Dany."

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in the month of May last year. They have an eight-month-old daughter Mehr. Proud parents frequently share pictures featuring their daughter on their respective Instagram profiles. Previously, when Mehr turned six months old, Neha shared the memorable moment with her fans on Instagram. In the picture, Angad could be seen holding Mehr in his arms while Neha could be seen kissing her little hand from behind.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Even on their first wedding anniversary on May 10, Neha and Angad shared photo and video from the wedding ceremonies. The video also featured the actors' family members. Check out the aforementioned photo and video, you can thank us later:

Neha Dhupia and Angad were best friends, who later decided to get married and had an intimate Gurudwara wedding in Delhi on May 10 last year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability