Neha Dhupia Shares An Adorable Wish For Her Parents On Their Wedding Anniversary

Neha Dhupia wished her parents Pradip and Babli Dhupia on their 45th wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible on social media. The actress shared a beautiful family photo, also featuring her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and accompanied it with a heart-warming note. The photo features Neha hugging Angad from behind while posing with her mom and dad in a room. "Happy anniversary, maa pa ...you make 45 years look like a breeze!" wrote Neha Dhupia in her special note, and added: "Ek taraf #relationshipgoals wala hashtag aur ek taraf mere mataji aur pitaji." Aww. Isn't that sweet? Check out her post here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May, 2018. They welcomed their little daughter Mehr in November 2018. The actress has recently shared many pictures from her quarantine diaries, which feature the couple adorably playing with their daughter. We bet the pictures will surely cheer you up. We have selected a few for you, take a look:

In terms of work, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The actress is known for her performances in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories.

Angad Bedi, on the other hand, will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he will star alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film will release on Netflix on August 12. Angad was last seen in web-series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.