Neha Dhupia On Resuming Work After Pregnancy: 'Won't Go Slow. Want To Be A Mom And Do Everything'

Neha Dhupia welcomed a baby daughter in November (courtesy nehadhupia)

Actress Neha Dhupia, who welcomed a baby girl in November, dived back in to work within weeks after she brought her baby daughter home. The busy roster of the 38-year-old actress includes her talk show BFFs With Vogue and a brand new season of Roadies. Speaking to news agency PTI recently, the new mom said that going slow at work is not an option but she's yet to zero in on her next film as she wants to be physically compatible for the role. "If I have to mould myself into a certain character, it could be a little while before I could commit myself to it. I don't know physically what the character will expect out of me. I have worked through all shapes and sizes," PTI quoted Neha as saying.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in May this year and their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born on November 18.

Neha Dhupia, who worked through her pregnancy, added that while she's become a working mother already, films may a take a while for her as she wants to get back in shape after her pregnancy. "I was pregnant when I did Roadies and am coming back for a new season after becoming a mother. But for me to play a part, something like a Tumhari Sulu, I need to be there physically 100 per cent. But I won't go slow. I want to be a mom, be on stage, do everything," Neha told PTI.

When asked about juggling work and the duties of being a parent, Neha admitted to a sense of guilt for leaving Mehr back at home but highlighted that it's all about the "balance": "It feels great but initially you are struck only with guilt, the kind you have never known before. You constantly feel 'Oh my God what is my child doing?' When you are with your child you are like I must cope up with work, because I am a workaholic. The balance is extremely important," she told PTI.

Neha Dhupia also added that a working mother doesn't mean that you neglect your child: "There are constant reminders you give yourself that just because you are going to work doesn't mean you love your child less. A mother who decides to be at home after giving birth is as beautiful a mother as the one who decides to work. I have had the luxury to take her with me wherever I go. I will work around it," she said.

Neha Dhupia just began shooting for the 16th season of Roadies, the auditions for which begin in January.

