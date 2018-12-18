Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Celebrate Mehr's One-Month Birthday With This Cute Video

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's baby girl Mehr (Image courtesy BishanBedi)

Highlights "Our baby girl has been spreading joy and kicking around," Neha wrote "Happy one month our little Mehr," Neha Dhupia added "Happy one month to our little "blessing" Mehr," Angad Bedi wrote

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their daughter Mehr's one-month birthday with an adorable boomerang video of the little munchkin happy and "kicking". "Our baby girl has been spreading joy and kicking around for a month. Happy one month our little Mehr," Neha captioned the million dollar video, which she shared on Instagram. Though Mehr's face is not visible in the video, it is indeed sending the Internet into a meltdown. Angad Bedi also shared the video on his Instgaram timeline and wrote: "Happy one month to our little "blessing" Mehr. We love you." Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their baby girl on November 18 this year.

Take a look at the video here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi often delight their Instafam with million dollar photos of their baby daughter. Remember the photo shared by Angad in which he can be seen lying on the bed with his eyes closed and little Mehr rested on top of him?

#Repost @nehadhupia with @get_repost A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on Dec 1, 2018 at 2:11am PST

The first photo of Mehr Dhupia Bedi was shared by her grandfather - former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi - on Twitter. "You little beauty Mehr. Another lifeline for grandparents. Both maternal and paternal. Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes, all of it by Guru's Mehr only. God bless little one. Welcome to this journey. Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru," Bishan Singh Bedi captioned the photo.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding was an extremely private affair which took place in May this year. Neha and Angad's hush-hush wedding took place at a gurudwara in New Delhi. Just three months after the wedding, Neha and Angad confirmed the news of pregnancy with an identical post on social media. Initially, when it was reported that the pregnancy was the reason of their hush-hush wedding, the couple dismissed the reports.