Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Take Their Newborn Daughter Mehr Home. See Pics

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi with their daughter Mehr outside a hospital in Mumbai.

New parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to bring their newborn daughter Mehr home. The couple was photographed outside Women's Hospital in Mumbai, where Neha Dhupia was admitted last Sunday. Neha and Angad were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs with their little bundle of joy safely stationed in her mother's arms. Neha wore a blue maxi dress with a floral printed long shirt - such a cheery outfit. Neha's father Pradip Singh and mother Manpinder Dhupia also accompanied them. Neha and Angad welcomed their first child on November 18 and they shared her first picture and name with their social media family two days later.

Here are pictures of Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr outside the Mumbai hospital:

Little Mehr's grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi, who is a former cricketer and has also captained team India between 1975-1978, shared this picture on Twitter a day after she was born.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad introduced Mehr to the world by sharing the same picture of their daughter on their respective Instagram accounts. Here's Neha's post:

In May 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a private ceremony at a gurudwara in New Delhi. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy three months later in August. At that time, the couple rubbished the reports stating their hush-hush wedding was because of Neha's pregnancy.

But recently when Angad Bedi appeared on his wife's show No Filter Neha, he revealed: "Considering that you (Neha) didn't want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous... To break the news to your parents... I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction."

Neha Dhupia was last seen in Helicopter Eela while Angad Bedi featured in Soorma.