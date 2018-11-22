Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr Sends 'Lots Of Love', Tweets New Mom

New parents Neha and Angad

A day after we got the first glimpse of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi, the new mom sent out a heart-felt message to the well-wishers in a tweet. "Our hearts are filled with joy as we thank you all for all the love that has poured in for our little girl," read a part of Neha Dhupia's tweet on Thursday. The actress wrote the second part of her tweet on behalf of baby Mehr and said: "I just whispered in her ear that everyone says welcome to the world and she smiled back... she sends you all lots of love." Aww... that's so cute! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who married in May, welcomed their baby girl on November 18.

Read Neha Dhupia's tweet here:

Our hearts are filled with joy as we Thank you all for all the love that has poured in for our little girl ...i jus whispered in her ear that everyone says welcome to the world and she smiled back ... she sends you all lots of love — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 22, 2018

On Wednesday, the first photo of Mehr Dhupia Bedi was shared by her grandfather - former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi - on Twitter.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

On Sunday, Angad issued a statement confirming the baby news with this tweet: "The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha Dhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well." Soon after the baby news, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from the likes of Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol and others. Karan Johar, who was the first celebrity to make their wedding announcement and also a parent to twins, wrote: "Huge love and congratulations to the gorgeous couple on the birth of their beautiful daughter... daughters are just the best!"

The last two days have been very overwhelming. @NehaDhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl .Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well.... — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) November 20, 2018

Farah Khan, who recently dropped in to visit the new parents and the new baby, shared an update about Neha and Angad's family of three on Twitter. "Happiest mum and dad, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi... tired and ecstatic at the same time... your baby is just beautiful," she tweeted along with this photo.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in a hush-hush wedding at a New Delhi Gurudwara a few days after Sonam Kapoor's big fat Punjabi wedding in May. The couple confirmed Neha's pregnancy three months later in August, when it was reported that the pregnancy was the reason of their chat mangni kar pat byah but both of them had dismissed the reports back then.