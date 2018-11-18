To New Parents Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi, With Love From Karan Johar, Kajol And Others

New parents Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi (Courtesy angadbedi)

Highlights -Daughters are just the best,- wrote Karan Johar Shilpa Shetty also wished the new parents on Instagram Sophie Choudry was one of the first ones to congratulate Neha and Angad

"Huge love and congratulations to the gorgeous couple on the birth of their beautiful daughter....Daughters are just the best," read Karan Johar's tweet for new parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Neha and Angad welcomed their first child - a baby girl - on Sunday in Mumbai. Neha and Angad's wedding was a hush-hush affair that took place at a New Delhi Gurudwara in May. Just a few months after the wedding, Neha and Angad announced their pregnancy with identical posts on social media. Karan Johar, who also made their wedding announcement on his social media profile, congratulated the couple for their pregnancy.

Huge love and congratulations to the gorgeous couple @Imangadbedi and @NehaDhupia on the birth of their beautiful daughter....daughters are just the best! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 18, 2018

Apart from Karan, congratulatory messages from several other celebs started pouring in for Neha and Angad. Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Esha Gupta, Aayush Sharma and others have posted their best wishes on social media. "Season three for No Filter Neha but season 1 for No filter mom. Congrats Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi," wrote Neha's Helicopter Eela co-stars Kajol. Shilpa Shetty shared a photo of herself with Neha from her baby shower on her Instagram stories and congratulated her.

Congratulations guysss @NehaDhupia@Imangadbedi stay blessed parents it's a Girl — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) November 18, 2018

Congratulations, for it's a baby girl @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi !

Parenthood begins. Lots of Love! Can't wait to see the tiny one! — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) November 18, 2018

Sophie Choudry was one of the first ones to congratulate the couple. She posted a special message on Twitter that read: "Yaay it's a girl. Congrats my dearest Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on the birth of your princess!May she be blessed with good health and happiness always! And with you two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love and laughs! Here's to a truly special chapter in your lives."

Yaayy it's a girl Congrats my dearest @nehadhupia & @angadbedi on the birth of ur princess!!May she be blessed with good health & happiness always! And with u two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love & laughs! Here's to a truly special chapter in ur lives!pic.twitter.com/Hq28fEWDWU — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) November 18, 2018

Soon after Neha and Angad's extremely private wedding in Delhi, it was speculated that the actress' reported pregnancy may have urged the couple to get married in a rush. Though the reports were denied by both the actors initially, in a recent episode of No Filter Neha Angad confirmed that that the wedding was planned in a hurry because of Neha's pregnancy.

Neha Dhupia was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories while Angad Bedi is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, also featuring Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, congratulations again!