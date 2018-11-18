To New Parents Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi, With Love From Karan Johar, Kajol And Others

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child - a baby girl - on Sunday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 18, 2018 21:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
To New Parents Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi, With Love From Karan Johar, Kajol And Others

New parents Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi (Courtesy angadbedi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. -Daughters are just the best,- wrote Karan Johar
  2. Shilpa Shetty also wished the new parents on Instagram
  3. Sophie Choudry was one of the first ones to congratulate Neha and Angad

"Huge love and congratulations to the gorgeous couple on the birth of their beautiful daughter....Daughters are just the best," read Karan Johar's tweet for new parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Neha and Angad welcomed their first child - a baby girl - on Sunday in Mumbai. Neha and Angad's wedding was a hush-hush affair that took place at a New Delhi Gurudwara in May. Just a few months after the wedding, Neha and Angad announced their pregnancy with identical posts on social media. Karan Johar, who also made their wedding announcement on his social media profile, congratulated the couple for their pregnancy.

 

 

Apart from Karan, congratulatory messages from several other celebs started pouring in for Neha and Angad. Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Esha Gupta, Aayush Sharma and others have posted their best wishes on social media. "Season three for No Filter Neha but season 1 for No filter mom. Congrats Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi," wrote Neha's Helicopter Eela co-stars Kajol. Shilpa Shetty shared a photo of herself with Neha from her baby shower on her Instagram stories and congratulated her.

6e6hrib8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sophie Choudry was one of the first ones to congratulate the couple. She posted a special message on Twitter that read: "Yaay it's a girl. Congrats my dearest Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on the birth of your princess!May she be blessed with good health and happiness always! And with you two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love and laughs! Here's to a truly special chapter in your lives."

 

 

Soon after Neha and Angad's extremely private wedding in Delhi, it was speculated that the actress' reported pregnancy may have urged the couple to get married in a rush. Though the reports were denied by both the actors initially, in a recent episode of No Filter Neha Angad confirmed that that the wedding was planned in a hurry because of Neha's pregnancy.

 

 

Here's to new beginnings ... #3ofUs .... #satnamwaheguru

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

 

 

Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus #satnamwahegur

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

 

Neha Dhupia was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories while Angad Bedi is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, also featuring Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, congratulations again!

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

neha dhupia angad bedi babyneha dhupia baby pictures

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amritsar BlastWWE Survivor SeriesSabarimala TempleNeha DhupiaThe 42Election in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................