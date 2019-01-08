Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi In One Of Their 'Very First Pics' Is Love, Actually

Angad Bedi shared this picture with Neha Dhupia (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The couple's picture was taken by Kunal Kemmu Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in May 2018 They became parents to a daughter in November

Actor Angad Bedi struck gold while browsing through his photo archives and treated us to a wonderful picture of himself with wife Neha Dhupia. It is 'one of the very first pictures' of them, wrote Angad and it was taken by actor Kunal Kemmu. "One of the very first pictures, taken by Kunal Kemmu. Remember, Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan?" wrote Angad Bedi. In the loved-up photo, Neha looks adorably at Angad. The post has been liked by celebs like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in New Delhi in May 2018. Their wedding was an extremely private affair.

Here's the picture Angad Bedi shared.

The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in November. "Our hearts are filled with joy as we thank you all for all the love that has poured in for our little girl... I just whispered in her ear that everyone says welcome to the world and she smiled back... She sends you all lots of love," Neha tweeted after Mehr's birth.

Our hearts are filled with joy as we Thank you all for all the love that has poured in for our little girl...i jus whispered in her ear that everyone says welcome to the world and she smiled back ... she sends you all lots of love — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 22, 2018

While Angad Bedi wrote, "Neha and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well."

The last two days have been very overwhelming. @NehaDhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl .Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well.... — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) November 20, 2018

On the work front, Neha Dhupia has started shooting for the reality show Roadies Real Heroes, which she co-judges. Last year, she featured in Kajol's Helicopter Eela and Netflix's Lust Stories in the segment directed by Karan Johar. Angad Bedi was last seen in Soorma.