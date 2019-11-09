Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Gauri Khan Celebrate Nitasha Nanda's Birthday. See Pic

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neetu54 )

Highlights Nitasha Nanda turned a year older on Saturday Neetu Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda wished her on social media "Happy days to the best sister anyone could ask for," wrote Shweta

Rishi Kapoor's niece Nitasha Nanda turned a year older on Saturday and the Kapoors celebrated her birthday with great zeal and fervour. Picture from the celebrations has surfaced on the Internet and it features Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Nitasha Nanda's sister-in-law), Riddhima Kapoor, her daughter Samara, Babita Kapoor (Kareena and Karisma's mother), Nikhil Nanda (Nitasha's brother), his mom Ritu Nanda, Armaan Jain, his mother Rima Jain and several other members of the Kapoor family. We also spotted Gauri Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's wife) at the celebrations. Sharing the picture on social media, Neetu Kapoor wished Nitasha in the sweetest way possible: "Golden hearted Nitasha Nanda's golden birthday celebrations starts with a bang! She is a person one feels the whole universe is blessing her today." Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda wished Nanda in a separate post and shared a really adorable photo of herself with the "best sister anyone could ask for." Check it out:

A special birthday wish came from filmmaker Karan Johar and it will surely melt your heart. Karan wrote a heartfelt note for her "darling Tashu," in which he described her as "an epitome of goodness and humanity." He captioned his post: "Simplicity and purity are the first words that come to my mind when I have to describe her to anyone! One would think these are qualities that are easy to possess or acquire but I assure you in this day and age of agenda filled existences and manic ambitions these qualities are like dinosaurs and honestly, so is she! There is no one quite like her on this planet! An epitome of goodness and humanity, she breaks the clutter with her personality and we are blessed to know her and have her amongst us! We love you, Tashu! You are just the best human being I know! Happy 50 my darling! Stay blessed always."

Whose birthday wish turned out to be your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.