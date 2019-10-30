Inside The Kapoors' Fam-Jam With Karisma, Riddhima, Neetu, Nikhil Nanda And Others (Bonus: Shweta Bachchan)

Riddhima Instagrammed this photo (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Highlights Riddhima shared pics from a Kapoors' get-together Nikhil Nanda joined with Shweta Bachchan Karisma Kapoor also shared updates from the lunch party

The Kapoors catch up every now and then in the Maximum City and looks like they did just that recently as a post-Diwali get-together. Karisma Kapoor (daughter of Randhir Kapoor) and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Rishi Kapoor's daughter) shared pictures from the family lunch but highlighted in the hashtags that they are "#missingafew". In the photo Instagrammed by Riddhima, she can be seen posing with her mom Neetu Kapoor, cousin Karisma, her mother Babita, Nikhil Nanda and his sister Nitasha Nanda with their mom Ritu Nanda and Armaan Jain and his parents Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain. Armaan joined the lunch party also with his fiancee Anissa Malhotra while Riddhima also brought along her daughter Samara. Late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi also joined the family brunch.

But can you guess who was Nikhil Nanda's plus-one for the lunch date? It was none other than Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is married to Nikhil Nanda. Shweta and Nikhil, who married in 1997, are parents to daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya.

Sharing a glimpse of the Kapoors' fam-jam, Riddhima simply captioned it with the heart emoticon.

"Cousins love, missing a few," Riddhima captioned another photo, featuring the Kapoor cousins. Meanwhile, Karisma also Instagrammed updates from the family lunch, during which they enjoyed some Chinese delicacies. TBH, the "cousin love" pictures would have been complete with Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain and others but now, take a look at the photos here:

The Kapoors are a stylish lot and take their family events rather seriously and team up for stunning family photos on occasions like Ganesh Utsav, their ritualistic Christmas brunches every year and birthday parties, of course. We've curated some moments from the Kapoor fam-jams for you. You can thank us later:

Which one of these turned out to be your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.