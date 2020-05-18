Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima And Samara Are Making New Memories

Riddhima shared this photo (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Highlights Riddhima shared a new pic with Ranbir, Neetu

Her daughter Samara also features in the pic

Riddhima is currently in Mumbai with her family

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima, who is a Delhi-based jewellery designer, is currently in Mumbai with her family and has been sharing glimpses of her precious family moments on Instagram. On Sunday, Riddhima Instagrammed a priceless photo, featuring brother Ranbir, mom Neetu and daughter Samara. Riddima captioned the fam-jam photo with just the red heart icon. Riddhima drove Delhi to Mumbai after her father Rishi Kapoor's death on April 30. Riddhima couldn't attend the funeral but she was part of the prayer meet held on May 2. Riddhima, along with Neetu and Ranbir, immersed Rishi Kapoor's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga Tank on May 3.

Here's a look at the happy family photo of the Kapoors:

After Rishi Kapoor's death, Riddhima has been sharing throwback memories from her childhood album on her Instagram stories. Rishi Kapoor's funeral was watched by Riddhima on FaceTime, live streamed by Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor. Alia also accompanied Ranbir to Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet last week. It was also attended by Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Riddhima shared a few photos from the prayer meet with a heart-wrenching note for her father: "Your legacy will live on forever... We love you."

On the day of Rishi Kapoor's death, Riddhima posted this send-off note for her father: "Papa, I love you. I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa, I love you."

Rishi Kapoor died after battling cancer for two years. Riddhima and Ranbir routinely visited Rishi Kapoor in New York, where he underwent treatment for cancer treatment for almost a year.