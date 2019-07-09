Neena Gupta Sings Nikle Current Like A Boss With Jassi Gill In Viral Video

Neena Gupta with singer Jassi Gill. (Image courtesy: neenagupta)

Neena Gupta is back on the list of trends after a video of her singing with Jassi Gill on the sets of their upcoming film Panga went viral on social media. The 60-year-old actress tried her luck with Jassi Gill's popular track Nikle Current and as per her Instafam, she nailed it. "Taking Panga with Jassi Gill," Neena Gupta captioned the video, which collected over 52,000 views till now. Neena Gupta dressed in a white outfit repeated lyrics of Nikle Current and added a bit of zing to it with some swaggering dance moves. Neena Gupta's colleagues such as Sanya Malhota and Nikhil Dwivedi cheered for her while daughter Masaba wrote, "Guess he's going to take my place soon."

Check out Neena Gupta's now viral video:

Currently, Neena Gupta and Jassi Gill are filming Panga with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film also features Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha, who have filmed some portions of the movie too. The film revolves around the lives of competing kabbadi players and the role their respective families played in shaping up their careers.

Neena Gupta, who was last seen in critically-acclaimed Badhaai Ho, told IANS in an interview that this the 'one of the busiest phases of her career.' She said: "This is one of the busiest phases of my career where I am getting good offers and becoming a part of good stories. In fact, I am enjoying my acting at this point so much that whatever I was planning to do...some direction, I will do it later."

Apart from Panga, Neena Gupta will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

