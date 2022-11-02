Neena Gupta Wished Masaba On Birthday With The Mother Of All Throwbacks

Neena Gupta with Masaba. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

It is Masaba Gupta's birthday. The fashion designer turns 33 today. To mark the special day, Masaba's mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta has shared a heartwarming note on Instagram. She has picked an adorable throwback picture featuring the mother-daughter duo. Wait, there is more. As per Neena Gupta, Masaba is her “jaan ki tukdi (a piece of my life)”. Her caption read, “Happy Birthday my jaan ki tukdi”. Replying to the post, Soni Razdan said, “Happy Birthday,” with heart emojis. Actress Divya Seth Shah wrote, “Masaba Gupta happy happy always,” with a heart emoji.

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta share an amazing bond and their Instagram updates are proof. A few days ago, Neena Gupta shared a picture-perfect moment featuring herself, her husband Vivek Mehra and Masaba. The caption read, “My family is all set for October 7! Is your family eager for the #Goodbye release too?”

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta's mother-daughter dynamic is unbeatable. Here's a glimpse of their trip to Florance. For the caption, Neena mentioned, “Sach Kahun Toh, ‘Betis are the Best (Honestly speaking, daughters are the best).”

Masaba Gupta is equally vocal about her affection for her mother. On Neena Gupta's birthday, Masaba shared a cute photo dump consisting of all throwback gems. The post carried pictures of the veteran actress from her younger days. Masaba stated, “I mean, find me a more powerful icon! The Greatest. Happy Birthday, mom.”

Neena Gupta was last seen in Goodbye, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She is now promoting her upcoming film Uunchai. It will be released on November 7. Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Sarika are part of the project. Masaba Gupta was last seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba.