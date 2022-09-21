Satyadeep Misra Takes Us On A Virtual Tour Of Maldives. Bonus: Masaba's Solo Pic

A still from the video. (courtesy: instasattu)

Guys, we have fresh visuals of Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta's oh-so-amazing Maldives vacation. Courtesy: Masaba's beau Satyadeep Misra. The latest update gives us a virtual tour of the picturesque destination. From Rhea and Masaba's kaftan series to glimpses of the dreamy candlelight dinner, the montage screams friendship goals. Well, it is safe to say that they had a great time. That stunning picture of Masaba from the candlelight dinner has our hearts. We have to give full marks to Satyadeep for the perfect click. In the background, we can hear the Are you With Me song by Lost Frequencies. The actor kept the caption simple and just wrote, “It continues…” with a heart-eye icon.

Satyadeep Misra has also shared some glimpses from the Maldives trip on Instagram Stories. Here, we have Satyadeep and Rhea's husband Karan Boolani standing against the beautiful landscape.

Now, look at Satyadeep Misra riding an electric bike. The actor declared that “e-bikes are a lot of fun.”

Earlier this week, Satyadeep Misra shared his first Maldives vacation album on Instagram. The montage encapsulates the memorable moments of the actor with Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani and their other friends, starting from their flight to the beach destination to the last day of their vacation. “Soneva,” he wrote with a red heart emoji in the caption.

Masaba Gupta concluded her holiday album streak on Instagram with these pictures of herself. She looks beautiful in a yellow co-ord set. Her caption read, “That's a wrap! You can unmute me now - Refreshed and ready for lotsa new stuff... stay tuned.”

Wait, please. We have more pictures from the holiday waiting for your attention.

In case you missed Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's Maldives albums, check them out here:

So, which photo did you like the most? Tell us in the comments section.