Neena Gupta Recalls Shooting For Her First Ever Kissing Scene: 'Rinsed My Mouth With Dettol'

Neena Gupta, before the release of Lust Stories 2, recalled her experience of shooting intimate scenes for a project. In an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Neena Gupta recalled when she shot a kissing scene for a TV show titled Dillagi and said that she "couldn't sleep all night" after shooting the bit. "As an actor you have to do all kinds of scenes, sometimes you have to step in mud, sometimes you have to stand in the sun for several hours. Many years ago, I did a serial with Dilip Dhawan. It had the first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene on Indian TV. I couldn't sleep all night," Neena Gupta told Instant Bollywood.

Neena Gupta said that she wasn't very comfortable with the idea of shooting kissing scenes. "It wasn't like he was a friend, we were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that doesn't really matter in these situations, because physically and mentally, I wasn't ready. I was so tense, but I convinced myself to go through with it." the veteran actress added.

Neena Gupta added during the session that as soon as she got done with the scene, she rinsed her mouth with Dettol. "It's like some people can't do comedy, some people can't cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it. As soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol. It was so difficult for me to kiss somebody who I don't know," Neena Gupta told Instant Bollywood.

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba 2, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta starred in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna last year. She was also seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. She was also seen in the film Vadh.