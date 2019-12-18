Neena Gupta, Cast As Akshay Kumar's Mom In Sooryavanshi, 'Removed' After 3 Days Of Shoot

Neena Gupta was last seen in Badhaai Ho (courtesy neena_gupta )

Highlights Neena Gupta was cast in the role of Akshay's mom

"I shot for three days for the film," she said in an interview

"Then they realised my track was not working," she added

Actress Neena Gupta, who was roped in to be part of Rohit Shetty-directed film Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar, is "no longer" part of the project. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the 60-year-old actress said that she had begun shooting for the film but within just a few days, the makers reached the decision that her part was "not working" for the script. Confirming she's not a part of Sooryavanshi anymore, Neena Gupta said: "It is true, I am no longer in Sooryavanshi. I shot for three days for the film. Then they realised my track (in the plot) was not working, so they removed my track," reported Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, a source told Deccan Chronicle that Neena Gupta, 60, was cast to play the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in the movie and once the shooting began, the director wasn't too convinced about the role: "Neena is just a few years older than Akshay. It was ridiculous in the first place to cast them as mother-son. When they shot together, director Rohit Shetty realised they didn't look like mother and son. That's why Neena's track was removed," the publication quoted the source as saying.

Neena Gupta, who sometime in 2017, shared an Instagram post asking for work, recently told Zoom in an interview: "I want to work opposite Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan and so many more" and added "Why don't we get roles like Meryl Streep?"

Last year, two-time National Award winning actress Neena Gupta featured in Badhaai Ho, which won the Best Popular Film Proving Wholesome Entertainment. Neena Gupta reunites with her Badhaai Ho cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in her next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and is all set to hit screens on March 27.