On Rajinikanth's 69th Birthday, Neena Gupta Expresses Her 'Wish To Work With Him One Day'

Superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older on Thursday and on the occasion of his 69th birthday, his friends from the film industry and his family wished him on social media in the sweetest way possible. The latest wish came from Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta, who expressed her desire "to work" with the iconic actor "one day" in her birthday post. Neena took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a throwback picture of herself and Rajinikanth, in which she can be seen sitting beside Rajinikanth in a flight. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote: "Happy birthday, Rajinikanth sir! Wish to work with you one day... Wish toh kar hi sakti hu nah?" Take a look:

The reason we called the aforementioned picture a throwback because Neena Gupta had shared the same photo last December, when she bumped into Rajinikanth in a flight. It was a fan-girl moment for Neena Gupta, who went on to post the picture with the actor on social media and wrote: "What an honour to be sitting with Rajinikanth sir."

Other than Neena Gupta, south actors Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal also wished Rajinikanth on Twitter. "Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva, Rajinianth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect," wrote Mahesh Babu while Kajal tweeted: "Happy birthday to the star of the millennium, Rajinikanth sir. Wishing you continued happiness and good health."

Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday to the star of the millenium @rajinikanth sir Wishing you continued happiness and good health — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 12, 2019

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya shared a memorable note for her father on his birthday, which made the occasion extra special for him. She wrote: "Will follow forever ... Just to see that smile... Happy birthday, Appa!"

Actor Dhanush, who is married to Aishwarya, kept his birthday wish simple and sweet: "Happy birthday, thalaiva."

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Darbar, which will open in theatres on January 15 in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.