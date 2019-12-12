On Rajinikanth's Birthday, Daughters Aishwarya And Soundarya Gift A Promise: 'Will Follow Forever'

Soundarya Rajinikanth shared this photo (courtesy soundaryaarajinikant)

First, happy birthday, Rajinikanth! The actor-politician celebrates his 69th birthday today, which began on a memorable note with his daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya posting heart-touching birthday greetings on Instagram. While Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya shared an album of special moments featuring her megastar father, Aishwarya zeroed in on a single photo of herself with her father to make a promise of sorts: "Will follow forever... just to see that smile... happy birthday, appa!" Aww, that's adorable. Soundarya, who got married earlier this year, emptied her pitara of family photos, one of which is a priceless moment featuring Rajinikanth and wife Latha with the daughters. "Happy birthday, my life, my father... my everything!" she wrote.

Here's how Aishwarya and Soundarya made Rajinikanth's 69th birthday special.

Rajinikanth, who made his Instagram debut last year but doesn't make frequent posts, however, often features in Aishwarya and Soundarya's Instagram entries. On Father's Day, Aishwarya made this "my daddy strongest" post about "busy" dad Rajinikanth: "video calling with my busy tech savvy Appa (thank you technology) this morning to wish him the happiest Father's Day. I see you in me... blessed to be born to you... love you to the moon and back Appa!"

And here's the Father's Day post that arrived on Soundarya's Instagram: "And to be in these arms at the end of the day. Every day is Father's Day celebrating the greatest daddy ever. Happy Father's Day appa... you are my everything!"

Rajinikanth, who forayed into politics last year, is expected to launch his political party ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. On the work front, he was last seen in this year's Petta and has the much awaited Darbar lined up for releasel on January 15, 2020. Darbar will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.