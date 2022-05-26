'Nazar Na Lage Mujhe': Karan Johar's ROFL Post On Turning 50

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy karanjohar)

Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and he did it in style. A grand party for his industry fiends - check. Bling - check. Mandatory birthday post - yes, a day late but never mind. Sharing a picture of his birthday OOTD - a bling green tux and pants, he wrote a note that was replete with self deprecating humour. He wrote: "Ok so it's Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn't stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose. He tagged his stylist and hairstylist and wrote: "Birthday boy! I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe."

This is what Karan Johar posted:

On his birthday, Karan Johar shard updates on his upcoming projects. He also wrote about self growth, dealing with trolls and more. An excerpt from his post read: "This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies'. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever."

A quick glance and Karan Johar's sartorial choices: Bling, quirky and everything in between.

"Bling Is King! Disco ball alert," Karan Johar already established in this post.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also produced Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will also be back with the 7th season of his chat show Koffee with Karan. This year, instead of television, the show will air on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Films, Liger, Brahmastra and Yodha, among others.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well.