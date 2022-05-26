The Dress Code At Karan Johar's Party Was Bling. Tabu And Other Stars Understood The Assignment

Tabu wore this saree to KJo's birthday party. (courtesy tabutiful)

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and threw a grand party to celebrate the happy occasion. If you know anything about the multi-hyphenate, you would not be surprised to know that the party brought the biggest Bollywood stars under one roof. And the theme and dress code for the party was also quintessentially Karan Johar – bling! Most guests adhered to the dress code with many bringing out the glitter in a way only superstars can, but there were also those who skipped the dress code for the occasion. Let's start with the man of the hour himself. Karan Johar chose to wear a shimmery green jacket which he paired with a white shirt, black trousers and a bow tie.

It would not be wrong to say that the 90s heroines were the true stars of the night when it comes to fashion choices. Madhuri Dixit attended the event in a black shirt with cape sleeves and shimmery pants in hues of purple, blue and purple.

Raveena Tandon was style personified as she arrived at the bash in a green sequin dress with diamond earrings and a necklace. Doesn't get more bling than that, eh?

Karan Johar's bestie Kajol also dialled up the bling as she wore an olive green-gold sequin gown with a thigh-high slit, fringe detailing, a chunky gold necklace and statement rings. Her Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan opted for a no-bling look.

Kajol's cousin and another of Karan Johar's besties, Rani Mukerji went with a classic bling look in a sparkly LBD. Not just the dress, even Rani's bag and heels were bling all the way.

Sticking to the theme, Tabu looked like a goddess in blue as she opted for a Manish Malhotra sequin saree.

Twinkle Khanna smartly incorporated bling into her ensemble by opting for a bling skirt in silver. Her accessories – a statement necklace, high heels and a clutch – also screamed bling. But she matched the bling with a simple white top and blazer.

Gauri Khan aced the theme in a gold number.

Aishwarya Rai gave us major Cannes vibes as she arrived in a shiny gold gown. She also threw on a black blazer with stone embellishments on one sleeve and the opposite flap. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a three-piece suit with an embellished jacket to match the theme.

Kareena Kapoor understood the assignment and turned up in a silver dress that was all kinds of bling. The sleeveless number features stone embellishments on the neck as well as the skirt. Her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, ditched the theme altogether in a baby pink blazer.

Katrina Kaif too gave the theme a pass by picking a white mini dress with a dramatic short feather trail. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal, too limited the bling to the lapel.

Power couple Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor embraced the theme in contrasting colours. While Mira opted for a black dress with embellishments, Shahid went for a white blingy blazer.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship red carpet official but chose to completely ignore the bling theme. But when there is love, who needs bling, right?

Among the men, Ranveer Singh embraced the theme in a sequin jacket in shades of pink, gold and blue. He paired the jacket with a white shirt, pants and a slim tie. Also, do not miss his jewel-studded sunglasses.

His contemporary, Ranbir Kapoor flirted with the bling theme in a shiny blue jacket, black T-shirt and black pants. His mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor chose a power suit in white, with the only hint of bling being her emerald necklace.

Superstar Salman Khan, not surprisingly, turned up in torn jeans, a leather jacket and a T-shirt. Bling, who?

Vijay Deverakonda looked dashing in an all-black outfit, with just a hint of bling on the jackets.

Tamannah Bhatia was all things cute in a hot pink ensemble covered with sequins.

Actress Ananya Panday too aced the bling theme in a nude-coloured figure-hugging gown, with elaborate embellishments.

Sara Ali Khan opted for an off-shoulder dress with large sequins while Ibrahim Ali Khan, like his father Saif, gave the theme a miss.

Anushka Sharma served a glamourous look but did not add much to the theme.

Varun Dhawan opted for a bright bling silver blazer on the occasion.

Janhvi Kapoor aced the theme in a shimmery body-hugging gown, while her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter sparkled in an embellished blazer.

Kriti Sanon too aced the bling theme is a mini dress.

Malaika Arora showed up in a neon-green coloured co-ord set in green and pink, with several diamond chains and a blingy bag, adding her own spin to the theme.

Tell us whose look you liked the most from the star-studded party.