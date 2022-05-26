Kareena Kapoor's One-Word Verdict On Karan Johar's Party: 'Spectacular'

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Karan Johar's bestie Kareena Kapoor attended his 50th birthday bash with husband Saif Ali Khan, in a classy yet blingy outfit. Now, after having a gala time at the party, the actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle, thanking Karan for a spectacular party. In the post, Kareena and Saif can be seen posing in style- Kareena is looking stunning in a blingy dress paired with black heels, while Saif is looking dapper in a black and white tuxedo with a bowtie. Sharing the post, she wrote, "A night to remember...Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word...". Indeed it was a night to remember as Karan is known for throwing amazing parties.

Here have a look:

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor share a warm relationship and often spend quality time at each other's house. On Wednesday, Kareena shared a throwback picture along with a sweet note wishing her bestie. She wrote, "I don't know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in ...well what the hell ..it's us ...you and me ...me and you..forever...a love like no other....let's dance tonite like never before ...cause it's my sweethearts birthdayHappy 50 @karanjohar ...No one like you"

Karan Johar hosted a lavish birthday party at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. All the celebs, including Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, arrived at the party in bling and shimmery dresses. The birthday boy, Karan, looked dashing in a neon-green blazer paired with black pants. At the bash, Kareena and Saif were accompanied by BFFS Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Meanwhile, recently Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were in West Bengal. The actress was shooting for her upcoming OTT debut movie based on Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X . Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her much-delayed film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, has several films in his kitty- Om Raut's Adipurush and Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan.