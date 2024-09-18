Nayanthara's Birthday Wish For Husband Vignesh Shivan Is Love, Actually

For Vignesh Shivan's 39th birthday, Nayanthara shared pictures from their date night. She wished her husband on Instagram with these words, "Happyyyy Birthday my everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss you with everything u wish for in life my Uyir Ulagam." Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other stars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.

Nayanthara shared this post:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan often share pictures from their fam-jam. On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Vignesh Shivan shared these photos with family and he wrote, "A very auspicious and a special day. Invoking the blessings of lord Ganapathi ! The safe guarder of our house and all the happiness ! Lots of good beginnings today ! With a happy family and a lot of blessings ! #happyvinayagarchathurthi #positivity #prayers."

On their 2nd wedding anniversary, Vignesh Shivan shared this post for Nayanthara and he wrote, "10 years of Nayan. 2 years of WikkiNayan. Getting married to you is the best thing that's happened in my life my Uyir Ulagam. Love you a lot my wife thangameyyyy. To more fun times , memories and successful moments. Long way to goo. Standing through thick and thin. Ups and downs, victories and loses, dreams and reality, trolls and praises. Life has been eventful, beautiful and blissful. I pray to God to always stand by us and safeguard us and make us win our big big ambitions with our Uyir and Ulagam."

Nayanhara was last seen in the controversial film Annapoorani. Before that she starred in the smash hit Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which marked her Bollywood debut last year. She also made her Instagram debut last year.