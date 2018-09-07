Nawazuddin Siddiqui Had A Sacred Games And Manto Crossover Moment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Several dialogues from Sacred Games trended for days Nawazuddin picked up one such viral dialogue and gave it a Manto twist Nawazuddin's Manto releases on September 21

For those who are up-to-date with the Sacred Games jargon, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's tweet about receiving an award last night will make you go ROFL. Scared Games' oft-quoted dialogue "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai" (said by Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde) got a Manto twist in the actor's Twitter post. On Thursday night, actress Rasika Dugal, who plays Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s onscreen wife in upcoming film Manto (in which he plays the eponymous writer), presented him with the Best Actor trophy for Sacred Games. Nawazuddin shared a picture of that moment and captioned it: "Manto ki biwi se award milne ke baad, ab lagta hai apun hi Manto hai."

Take a look at Nawazuddin's (or is it Manto or Ganesh Gaitonde) tweet here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently basking in the success of Sacred Games, which is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. Several dialogues and one-liners from the first part of the six-episode series trended for days. Sacred Games, co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane-directed, also stars Saif Ali Khan.

As of now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is looking forward to the release of Manto, which received critical acclaim at several international film festivals. Saadat Hasan Manto was a controversial writer, who has written several heart-wrenching stories about the partition of India 1947. Manto was tried for obscenity six times - thrice before 1947 in the British India and thrice in the court of Pakistan.

Nandita Das-directed Manto, releasing on September 21, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Ranvir Shorey and Rishi Kapoor in a cameo role.